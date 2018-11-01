It’s a prime-time event for a worthy cause.
Showtime Championship Wrestling is holding its latest event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Eagles Club in Chippewa Falls. The event will be benefiting the Feed My People Food Bank, as attendees are encouraged to donate a nonperishable food item in exchange for $2 off of their ticket price.
Troy Brostrom, owner and promoter of Showtime Championship Wrestling, said the organization has held events like this in the past for the Feed My People Food Bank and the events continue to produce healthy donations to the charity.
“We’ve done this type of event in the past through Feed My People,” Brostrom said. “We contacted them and they were all for it. They thought it was a great idea, and the first event we collected 190 pounds of food. The second event was over 200 pounds, so we’re happy and excited about continuing to do this.”
Showtime Championship Wrestling operates similarly to professional wrestling operations such as Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). These organizations operate as a mixture between a physical sport and entertainment, offering captivating story lines and personalities in addition to physically demanding moves in the ring.
Brostrom said the organization is fairly new but is gaining traction in the Wisconsin and Minnesota areas.
“Showtime started in May of 2017 and our first event was a benefit for the Eau Claire Adult Special Olympics athletic program,” Brostrom said. “We were raising money for their athletic teams for things like getting to tournaments, uniforms and other various things. After that we started running monthly events in St. Paul and we’ve been there for about a year now. But it all started at the Eagle’s Club back in 2017.”
Saturday’s event entitled, “Showtime Championship Wrestling: Vendetta,” boasts a lineup of matches featuring some of the organization’s most beloved and hated athletes. A few of the matches include a “Chippewa Street Fight,” between Heavy Metal Lore and Devlin Kain, a possible heavyweight championship title defense by El Angel Dorado, matches between Darin Corbin and Red Lightning and many more.
Professional wrestling is often viewed as violent and more of a spectator sport for adults, but Showtime Championship Wrestling tries to play against that stereotype by having cleaner story lines and operating in a way that will make any age group comfortable. Brostrom said the event is going to be another great event in the organization’s lineup.
“This is a family friendly event,” Brostrom said. “We try and cater to all ages and encourage everyone from kids to grandparents to come down and have a great time in a fun environment.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Saturday’s event, with the first match starting at 7 p.m. Front row tickets are $15, general admission is $12 and children 6 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. For more information on the event, you can visit Showtime Championship Wrestling’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship/.
