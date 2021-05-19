Six new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County, 14 statewide deaths

Chippewa County announced six new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total positive cases to 7,422 countywide to date (fewer than 65 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,786 negative coronavirus tests and 271 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 671,000 cases of coronavirus (a one day increase of 558 active cases) and 7,726 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 14 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.