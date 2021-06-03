 Skip to main content
Six new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County
Six new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced six new active cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,485 countywide to date (fewer than 50 cases currently active). No new COVID-19 related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County coronavirus death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,054 negative COVID-19 tests and 285 total coronavirus induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 675,000 cases of coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 259 active cases) and 7,894 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 19 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

