Six new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Wednesday, five die statewide
COVID-19
Chippewa County announced six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,126 to date (less than 50 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,921 negative coronavirus tests and 231 COVID-19 complication induced hospitalizations (two currently hospitalized) countywide to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 570,571 cases of coronavirus to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,184 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to-date (a one day increase of five lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

