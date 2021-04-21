Six statewide COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, five new Chippewa County cases

Chippewa County announced five new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases up to 7,279 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,988 total negative coronavirus tests and 250 COVID-19 complication-induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date.

Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 653,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 933 cases) and 7,427 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of six lives lost).

214 of the deceased died of other causes, according to their death certificates.