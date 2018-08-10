Christopher Johnson of Eau Claire is certain of two things: The Chippewa Valley is fertile ground for skateboarders, and the Chippewa Falls skate park needs a facelift.
That’s why, for the third consecutive year, Johnson is spearheading a skateboarding contest and raffle, which will begin 4 p.m. Sunday, in conjunction with the weekend’s Pure Water Days events.
Johnson owns Passion Board Shop in Eau Claire, the region’s only board shop.
“That skate park hasn’t had any significant updates in quite a few years,” Johnson said.
In its current state, the Chippewa Falls park can’t handle the number of skateboarders – and bicyclists and rollerskaters – who want to use the space, Johnson said. The park’s surface is bumpy and marred, and Johnson hopes to see a new concrete slab poured, along with a few new obstacles added.
Attendees can enter Sunday’s event for $5, and can buy raffle tickets for $1 – raffle prizes are from local businesses. All proceeds will go toward the skate park fund.
The contest typically draws about 100 skateboarders, Johnson said. They will compete in one-minute runs, in three skill-level categories – beginner, intermediate and advanced – along with a “best trick” competition.
Three judges will choose the winners. Johnson is slated to emcee the evening.
The activity has plenty of local fans, he said.
“I think skateboarding is very fast-growing sport,” he said. “There are a ton of kids that currently skateboard, but there’d be a lot more if the quality of the skate park was better.”
Since 2016, Johnson has watched competitors ranging from children to 35-year-olds: “I’d say anywhere from (age) 8 to 25 is the majority … there’s a pretty big variety.”
The park has undergone some small improvements over the years, and the city parks board unveiled a fundraising campaign in late 2016 for renovations. The design would be funded completely by community donations, according to the 2016 plan.
“We’re hoping this inspires some larger businesses or donors to make donations to that fund … There’s been talk for a couple years (about improvements),” Johnson said.
Johnson hopes to raise around $1,000 during the roughly three-hour event.
But until the park sees an update, Johnson predicts more Chippewa Falls skateboarders will skate in sidewalks, roads and other parks, a possible safety risk for skaters, pedestrians and traffic.
The Chippewa Falls skate park is located on Bridgewater Avenue at Marshall Park, next to the Bernard F. Willi Pool.
For a full Pure Water Days events schedule, visit http://www.chippewafallsmainst.org/ and select “Pure Water Days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.