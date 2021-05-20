Small-town Pride: Wisconsin town to hold first LGBTQ+ Pride

What may be the world’s smallest town to plan an LGBTQ Pride celebration is doing just that. At a mere 66 residents, populations don’t get much tinier than Stockholm, Wis. The village along Lake Pepin will hold its first “Lake Pepin Pride” June 11 through 13 with a variety of colorful festivities.

Over the weekend, drag performers, rainbow flags and other fabulous Pride staples abound. Saturday brings a community celebration at Stockholm Village Park with music and entertainment. During the day there's an art reception at WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Saturday night a fun drag performance. Sunday enjoy Donuts-and-Drag along with live music at Humble Moon Saloon.

Do not let the size of the town fool you. Bustling Spring Street, Stockholm’s Main Street, has the feel of larger “Up North” getaways. Midwest Living named Stockholm one of the “best small-town getaways in the Midwest.” The drive there is picturesque and popular for day-trippers as it is just 1 1/2 hours south of the Twin Cities.

Lake Pepin Pride is expected to bring together the LGBTQ community of this rural part of Wisconsin, including Stockholm, Pepin and Durand, the county seat.

For more information and updates, search “LakePepinPride” on Facebook or Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0