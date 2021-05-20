 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small-town Pride: Wisconsin town to hold first LGBTQ+ Pride
0 comments

Small-town Pride: Wisconsin town to hold first LGBTQ+ Pride

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What may be the world’s smallest town to plan an LGBTQ Pride celebration is doing just that. At a mere 66 residents, populations don’t get much tinier than Stockholm, Wis. The village along Lake Pepin will hold its first “Lake Pepin Pride” June 11 through 13 with a variety of colorful festivities.

Over the weekend, drag performers, rainbow flags and other fabulous Pride staples abound. Saturday brings a community celebration at Stockholm Village Park with music and entertainment. During the day there's an art reception at WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Saturday night a fun drag performance. Sunday enjoy Donuts-and-Drag along with live music at Humble Moon Saloon.

Do not let the size of the town fool you. Bustling Spring Street, Stockholm’s Main Street, has the feel of larger “Up North” getaways. Midwest Living named Stockholm one of the “best small-town getaways in the Midwest.” The drive there is picturesque and popular for day-trippers as it is just 1 1/2 hours south of the Twin Cities.

Lake Pepin Pride is expected to bring together the LGBTQ community of this rural part of Wisconsin, including Stockholm, Pepin and Durand, the county seat.

For more information and updates, search “LakePepinPride” on Facebook or Instagram.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy pressed on fight over Jan 6 commission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News