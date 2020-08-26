Sold 4 U Auctions breaks ground on new facility in Chippewa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A beloved Chippewa Valley business is getting a long-overdue addition.

Sold 4 U Auctions is a set of four auction houses in the Chippewa Valley that sell a wide variety of items in an auction-style format. Tuesday afternoon the company broke ground on a new facility next to one of its pre-existing facilities in Chippewa Falls, which will replace the location near Farm and Fleet.

Tom Christiansen, owner of Sold 4 U Auctions, said after more than a decade of business in the area it was finally time to build a new facility to fit expanding needs.

“We’ve had nearly 12 years of great experiences in this area and its time we expand a little bit,” Christiansen said. “There isn’t much else to say than that we are very appreciative of the opportunity and everyone who has helped make it happen.”

The new facility being constructed by Marawood Construction will feature a dramatic uptick in square footage available for Sold 4 U Auctions and is expected to be completed before winter to avoid having to deal with frozen ground.

Another positive of the new facility is it is closer in proximity to the other locations Sold 4 U Auctions has in place, so it makes collaboration and transportation between the facilities more manageable.