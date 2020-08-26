Sold 4 U Auctions breaks ground on new facility in Chippewa Falls

A beloved Chippewa Valley business is getting a long-overdue addition.
Sold 4 U Auctions is a set of four auction houses in the Chippewa Valley that sell a wide variety of items in an auction-style format. Tuesday afternoon the company broke ground on a new facility next to one of its pre-existing facilities in Chippewa Falls, which will replace the location near Farm and Fleet.
Tom Christiansen, owner of Sold 4 U Auctions, said after more than a decade of business in the area it was finally time to build a new facility to fit expanding needs.
“We’ve had nearly 12 years of great experiences in this area and its time we expand a little bit,” Christiansen said. “There isn’t much else to say than that we are very appreciative of the opportunity and everyone who has helped make it happen.”
The new facility being constructed by Marawood Construction will feature a dramatic uptick in square footage available for Sold 4 U Auctions and is expected to be completed before winter to avoid having to deal with frozen ground.
Another positive of the new facility is it is closer in proximity to the other locations Sold 4 U Auctions has in place, so it makes collaboration and transportation between the facilities more manageable.
Tom Hubbard, member of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said having Sold 4 U Auctions in Chippewa Falls is a tremendous asset for the community and he is proud to have them continue to invest in the local community.
“On behalf of the chamber, we want to congratulate Sold 4 U Auctions on being in the area for many years and getting to expand now,” Hubbard said. “We wish them continued success in the future and look forward to all of their future endeavors.”
Christiansen said the community has been extremely supportive of Sold 4 U Auctions the past 12 years and this is what has allowed the company to begin this expansion. He said they didn’t previously live in Chippewa Falls, but seeing the support the area shows for its businesses made him and his family decide to call the city home.
“The community has been great and we love it here so much that we sold our house and moved to Chippewa,” Christiansen said. “The Chamber has been great, other businesses have been great and I don’t think I’d want to have this anywhere else.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.