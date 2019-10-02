A night of music and comedy is coming to a historic venue in Chippewa Falls Friday night.
“Dueling Guitars” is the latest live show from musicians Pat Balder and Glen Everhart who have gone by the name Songblast for the past seven years. The duo will be making a stop at the Heyde Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets are $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $9 for youth.
Everhart said the vision for the “Dueling Guitars” show is to provide a similar experience to that of a dueling pianos show, but with more energy and a more engaging musical instrument.
“Our show is fun to watch musically. We bring people on stage and all of the things you’d expect from a dueling pianos group except we do it with guitars,” Everhart said. “We are far more mobile and far more electrifying. So, when you hear us do ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ it sounds just like the original.”
The musical pairing of Balder and Everhart is one drenched in history of working and grinding in the music industry. Both men have been recording, writing and performing cover songs and original music for decades and that experience has informed their current show by knowing what music fans want from a live performance.
Everhart said Songblast’s performances include a wide variety of musical stylings, comedy bits, engaging stage production and a few surprises that are aimed at providing a unique live experience they will remember for years.
“We play something from every style and every genre, because we know that every audience is going to include people from a wide variety of demographics,” Everhart said. “You’ll hear everything from Chuck Berry, to Queen, to Bruno Mars and a lot of references and singalong pieces while we play games with the audience. As wide of a range of music you could imagine two guys would play, that’s what you’re going to get.”
With the stage almost set for a Friday night performance in Chippewa Falls, Everhart said attendees of the show are in for a mesmerizing experience.
“They’re going to have a blast, it’s just a lot of fun,” Everhart said. “It’s not just a sit-on-your-hands concert, we will involve people, make them laugh, bring them on stage and we won’t embarrass them and they’ll be amazed by the musicianship. It’s just a fun and interactive overall classic rock and acoustic rock experience.”
For more information on Songblast’s “Dueling Guitars” performance, visit the Heyde Center’s event page on their website.
