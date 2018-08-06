Southview's new playground is installed SAMANTHA STETZER The Herald 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 17¢ / day Buy Now A volunteer mixes concrete around new playground equipment designed for all abilities at Southview Elementary School Monday afternoon. SAMANTHA STETZER The Herald Buy Now Volunteers construct climbing equipment at Southview Elementary School's new all abilities playground Monday afternoon. SAMANTHA STETZER The Herald Buy Now Volunteers haul bags of concrete across the site of Southview Elementary School's new all abilities playground construction site Monday afternoon. SAMANTHA STETZER The Herald Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Recommended APpromotionspotlight Got a favorite travel photo? You could win $1,000 in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! Enter here! Vacation photographs often capture a perfect moment in a favorite place. promotion Contest Ends March 16th! Enter Today! Great Grocery Giveaway! Win $250 of Groceries in the Great Grocery Giveaway!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.