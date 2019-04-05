Micon Cinemas will be hosting a spaghetti feed Thursday, April 11 to raise money for new equipment for the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services.
The meal will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the movie theater, with the goal of raising money for a portable ventilator. Carry out meals are also available.
There will be rescue equipment on display, and kids can see Sparky the Fire Dog, too.
Additionally, some attendees will get a chance to see a movie a week prior to its official release.
WWIB Radio 103.7 is giving away tickets to the pre-showing of the new movie "Breakthrough," which will be shown at 6:30 p.m. The tickets are only available by listening and winning them through the radio station's contest.
"Breakthrough" is based on the story of one mother’s unfaltering belief in the face of impossible odds after her son suffers an accident.
The movie opens to the public on April 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.