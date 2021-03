Sparta teacher under fire for political, social comments

The Sparta Area School District is investigating a Sparta High School teacher who sharply criticized Donald Trump, opponents of same-sex marriage, white men and Tomah Area School District.

Nearly eight minutes of audio from Jamie Okusko was posted March 12 to a Youtube site identified as TheLAXTeaParty. The audio, presented in three parts, records Okusko making pointed political statements during what appears to be a class session.

One of her most biting criticisms involved the neighboring Tomah district. She suggested the district was using bad judgment in scheduling a combined homecoming/prom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Here's stupid for you: Tomah, who has more cases than anybody — jackwagons — they're actually sponsoring a homecoming and prom combined," Okusko is recorded saying. "I'm sorry — did someone say, 'Google search for moron?'"

Click here to listen to audio:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0