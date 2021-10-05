Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour

A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators, a team of local experts on paranormal/spiritual activity in the area, have been telling the chilling history of local landmarks in Chippewa Falls for the past 15 years.

CVPI’s Haunted Chippewa History Tour has been taking groups through downtown Chippewa Falls and telling scary tales of lost souls every October of the group’s history.

“There is so much paranormal activity in Chippewa Falls because it has such a rich and deep history,” CVPI’s Chris Weiner said. “After walking through downtown for years, and accumulating so much knowledge and hearing so many things about what people have experienced here, we came to the conclusion that we could realistically make a tour happen.”

During the tour, onlookers will learn the history of the lawless loggers all the way up to modern hauntings. The walking tour starts at the corner of Bay and River Street by the Shoe Factory Apartments and covers 1.1 miles of downtown. The tour kicks off at 9 p.m. sharp every Saturday during October and tickets are $20 and include a regular-sized cheesecake from Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes.

The tour was forced to take 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Weiner said he and his team are glad to be back at it this fall during the best month of the year.

“People who have been on the tour say they’ve felt almost a buzz in the air and have felt spiritual activity while on the tour,” Weiner said. “People also get to learn a lot about the area and the history behind why some of the places we visit are believed to be haunted.

When not leading curious Chippewa Valley residents through the streets of Chippewa Falls, the CVPI team has been featured on three episodes of Animal Planet’s “The Haunted” and Destination America’s “Monsters and Mysteries in America." They have also penned two books on the paranormal and are working on several more.

The CVPI will also provide a free service to those in need of an investigation. Their mission is to find an explanation (be it logical or otherwise) for what you have experienced.

All information accumulated before, during and after an investigation will remain confidential unless you provide permission to publish any or all of the findings.

Tickets for the CVPI Haunted Chippewa History Tour are available now on their website chippewavpi.com.

