Hiking up thousands of feet on a different continent is one thing, but trying to keep up with two Olympic athletes at the same time is something else entirely.
Spooner native Walter Rhein is a local author who has partaken in many exciting adventures over the years, but one special trip in 2011 was the topic of his book discussion Tuesday afternoon at the Chippewa Falls Public Library.
His presentation, entitled “Hiking the Inca Trail with Two Olympians,” detailed Rhein’s experience hiking the Inca Trail with Olympic athletes Martin Koukal and Roberto Carcelen before the Sochi Olympics in 2014 as part of a scheduled training regimen.
Rhein said living in Peru after college for almost a decade led him to get into fitness and hiking in the area, which led him to come into contact with the Olympic athletes. Since the hike, he has returned to Machu Picchu almost annually with family and friends who lean on his experience in the area.
“I lived in Lima for nine years, so when people wanted to come down and visit me we’d go and tour Machu Picchu because it’s on everyone’s bucket list,” Rhein said. “After doing it so many times I just got good at it and I can offer the trip to people for a quarter of the price of a professional guide. It’s a nice way to stay in touch with people and get to go back.”
Roberto Carcelen is a two-time Olympian and was the first winter Olympian from Peru. Martin Koukal is a cross-country skier from the Czech Republic. The trio met through an article Rhein wrote about Carcelen’s first winter Olympics appearance and developing a friendship from there.
The 2011 expedition through the Inca Trail saw the trio traveling through mountain passes as high as 16,000 feet, and the trip covered the area stretching from Choquequirao to Machu Picchu.
The trip included multiple days and featured areas in the Shining Path where terrorist activities are still prevalent. and the trio dealt with adversity such as long days, blisters, harsh weather and conquering some of the world’s most challenging terrain.
Rhein said he decided to partake in the trip because he had been involved in fitness for many years and races such as the American Birkebeiner cross-country skiing race made him confident he could keep up with the two Olympians.
“With a background in doing the Birke and an interest in fitness, it was just good for the soul to get out and hike a little bit,” Rhein said. “Going to the sacred valley was great too because it’s one of the nicest places in the world.”
After the Inca Trail expedition, Rhein has traveled back to Machu Picchu many times and written books about his hiking experiences such as his most recent work “Reckless Traveler: Walter Rhein.”
He said it has become ingrained in who he is, and anyone considering traveling and collecting new experiences around the world should jump at the chance because it really opens your eyes to the wide variety of experiences available outside of your own backyard.
“It becomes your life,” Rhein said. “When you grow up in Spooner, Wisconsin, the whole rest of the world are just multi-colored blotches on a globe. So, when you actually get to go to these places and meet the people who live there it helps you develop as a person. People who have the opportunity to do it definitely should. Sure, there might be obstacles, but it’s worth it in the end to travel and see the world.”
