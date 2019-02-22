A new outdoor sports show coming to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in September moved a step closer to being allowed to include a shooting range for air guns and archery.
The Chippewa Falls City Council held a first hearing on an ordinance Tuesday to allow the Wisconsin Game Fest permission for the shooting range. Wisconsin Game Fest will be held Sept. 7-8, and will feature archery and hunting displays and hundreds of exhibitors. The Council will vote on the measure at its March 5 meeting.
The ordinance revision is required because all types of gun shooting aren't allowed in city limit.
Chippewa County judge Steve Gibbs, who is an instructor for the National Rifle Association and helped design the Tilden range, previously said there are several certified range constructors who are willing to help design the fair's range to verify it will be safe.
The Wisconsin Game Fest website says it will “feature exhibits, activities and events such as outdoor retail, conservation organizations, dog kennels and trainers, hunting and fishing guides and outfitters, outdoor recreational vehicles and much more.”
Organizer Lisa Gill also coordinates the Wisconsin Sport Show in Eau Claire; this March, that event will mark its 10th show. The spring show is typically geared more toward fishing, but Gill said the new event will focus more on hunting activities, including seminars and educational programming that will be aimed at families and children.
The Wisconsin Sport Show is limited to about 160 exhibitors because it is indoors; Gill said the show in Chippewa Falls should top 200 exhibitors between three buildings plus the outdoor displays.
Among the exhibits already announced are Steve Porter’s Trophy Deer, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation youth shooting trailer, the Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo and the North American Diving Dogs. The Wisconsin Game Fest organizers are partnering with the Westgate Sportsman’s Club to open the inaugural event.
Organizers are planning to utilize the nearby outdoor shooting range in Tilden as part of the event.
Gill previously said she is looking for organizations to volunteer at the event as a fundraiser for their programs. To learn more, visit wigamefest.com or contact Gill at lisa@wisportshow.com
In other news, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has reached a contract to also promote Lake Hallie. Jackie Boos, the Chamber's tourism director, informed the Council about the agreement to assist Lake Hallie in marketing and generating tourism to the village.
Boos distributed copies of the new guide book, which promotes restaurants, shops, entertainment destinations and parks in both municipalities, as well as a few other locations throughout the county.
