Spreading holiday cheer: Local Vietnam veteran surprised with Christmas light display

An area veteran’s Christmas just got a little bit brighter.

Tom McMahon, a Chippewa Valley Navy veteran was surprised by a full Christmas light treatment to his home Thursday night. Christmas Décor, a holiday decorating brand, selected McMahon to have his home decorated due to his service in the military and the sacrifice he made fighting for the United States overseas.

“This is a great opportunity to pick a special deserving family and make their holiday even better,” Christmas Décor Manager Mitch Kitzrow said. “It’s a great way to say thank you to our veterans and do something to bring families together to spread a bit of holiday spirit.”

Dozens of McMahon’s family members gathered outside of his home to unveil the light display, which included multiple illuminated trees, lights lining his garage and roof and various other displays of holiday cheer.

McMahon is a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam where he was a gunner aboard helicopters picking up soldiers. He has fallen into illness the last decade and hasn’t been able to decorate his home in years.

Greg Swoboda, McMahon’s son-in-law said he nominated his father-in-law to have his house decorated because he always served his country with distinction and honor.

“He inspired me to get into the military myself and this is just a nice thing to do in return,” Swoboda said. “He’s gotten old enough to the point where he can’t put up the lights himself, so the fact that he was chosen is fantastic. I’m more than tickled.”

Christmas Décor has been decorating area homes for the holidays for over a decade.

