With spring moving into summer, the outdoors can be a good place to explore Wisconsin’s native plants as additions to your food.
While foraging can seem intimidating, there are numerous opportunities to learn about the activity and start branching out into wild food.
Jim Schwiebert, a naturalist at the Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek, said many people don’t realize that activities like berry picking, finding nuts, or more commonly sought after mushrooms like morels are all foraging.
Schwiebert said that continuing to learn about more common plants in the area can be a fun way to increase your knowledge of the outdoors.
“It’s another way to enjoy nature,” Schwiebert said.
Other common items in the Chippewa Valley that can be identified and harvested easily are dandelions — whose greens can make additions to salads — and wild leeks, or ramps, which have a green onion-like taste.
Pheasant Back mushrooms are also commonly found in the same areas as morels would be, in proximity to dead elm trees, and are also edible.
Some considerations would-be foragers should consider from the start are plant identification and sustainable gathering.
Plant identification helps ensure you’re eating something that will not harm you, and further makes sure you know how to prepare it correctly.
Wild mushrooms, for instance, in addition to needing to be identified correctly, need to be cooked. Even the commonly used morels can cause reactions if eaten raw.
Sustainable harvesting likewise can ensure a better experience.
Wild leeks can be more sustainably harvested by leaving the bulbs or only taking a few, and harvesting the greens instead, which still have the flavor.
Schwiebert recommended starting out by attending a class or going with someone who is more experienced and can help explain which plants are good to eat and how to use them.
Beyond that, start with what you know, like berries, nuts or dandelions and then move on from there.
Schwiebert said a learning technique that is helpful is to make the associations between plants and other plants that are around them, what areas they’re in and the environments they grow in.
“If it becomes part of your seasonal life, you recognize things,” Schwiebert said.
