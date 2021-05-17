Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley.

Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Longtime Chippewa Falls resident Dustin Rhoades said getting to attend the first larger event in Chippewa Falls in over a year is an occurrence he has longed for during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s fantastic that big events like Spring Fest are starting to take place again,” Rhoades said. “It’s been far too long since we have been able to get together, and it sounds like it will become a regular thing again soon. It’s really good to see, not just for me, but for the entire community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gates open for Spring Fest on Friday at 4 p.m. with free general gate admission and parking. Free live music will be offered in the Leinenkugel’s Pavilion by local jazz artist Sue Orfield and the mainstage musical artist for the night will be the energetic outfit, Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z. Tickets for the mainstage performance are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.