St. Charles Early Childhood accepting children of essential workers starting April 6

St. Charles Early Childhood Center is accepting enrollments from new families to begin child-care services on Monday, April 6.

Day-care officials say they especially welcome health-care workers and other essential workers who have children ages 12 months to 12 years to contact the center.

“While realizing the needs of essential workers, please be aware that the safety of the children and the workers is the top priority at our center," Jamie Dodge, director of the Early Childhood Center, said. "At this time, a deep cleaning and disinfection is underway during our temporary center closure March 30 - April 3. The center is cleaned and disinfected daily and will continue.

She said employees are trained to maintain social distancing and hand washing/sanitizing practices according to DHS/CDC guidelines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We will follow the recommendations of Chippewa County Public Health as they may be updated. Employees or children exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home until they are 72 hours symptom-free. If tested for COVID-19, they must stay home until a negative test result.”