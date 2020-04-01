St. Charles Early Childhood accepting children of essential workers starting April 6

St. Charles Early Childhood Center is accepting enrollments from new families to begin child-care services on Monday, April 6.
Day-care officials say they especially welcome health-care workers and other essential workers who have children ages 12 months to 12 years to contact the center.
“While realizing the needs of essential workers, please be aware that the safety of the children and the workers is the top priority at our center," Jamie Dodge, director of the Early Childhood Center, said. "At this time, a deep cleaning and disinfection is underway during our temporary center closure March 30 - April 3. The center is cleaned and disinfected daily and will continue.
She said employees are trained to maintain social distancing and hand washing/sanitizing practices according to DHS/CDC guidelines.
"We will follow the recommendations of Chippewa County Public Health as they may be updated. Employees or children exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home until they are 72 hours symptom-free. If tested for COVID-19, they must stay home until a negative test result.”
For all essential workers wanting to enroll their children, information can be found on the MACS Early Childhood webpage or by calling 715-723-2161.
President Molly Bushman said, “At a time when over 25% of centers are closing statewide, MACS is proud to be able to serve the essential workers in our community during this pandemic. We are also sensitive to the food needs of our community and MACS will continue to provide meals to any family with children ages 3 to 18 years (packed lunch and breakfast for the following day).”
There is no charge for the meals and you do not need to show any type of identification. Pick up times are 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at McDonell Central Catholic High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd. at the outside entrance door #10 (back entrance off parking lot).
MACS began its Remote Learning with students K-12 on Monday.
The 4-year-old kindergarten, Building Bridges 4 Children (BB4C) will begin distance learning on Monday, April 6. “Through the amazing work of teachers, staff and the collaboration of families, MACS has developed a plan to ensure the continuation of K-12 Catholic education in spite of the unique challenges that face us,” said Mary Huffcutt, dean of Academic Affairs. You can view the MACS COVID-19 Resources at McDonellAreaCatholicSchools.org.
