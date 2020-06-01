St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry, Heyde Center receive grants from Community Foundation of Chippewa County
0 comments

St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry, Heyde Center receive grants from Community Foundation of Chippewa County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry and the Heyde Center for the Arts are the latest local organizations to receive financial help from the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County opened its Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund in April to support nonprofits and Chippewa County Communities as they respond to the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

This week St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry and the Heyde Center for the Arts received grants totaling $6,200. Thus far $32,200 has been awarded to 13 nonprofits serving Chippewa County through grants from the fund.

"Due to the pandemic, the Heyde Center's earned income (ticket sales, special events, etc.) has ground to a halt and we stay afloat because of the generosity of our supporters," Heyde Center executive director Debra Johnson said in a press release. "This grant is critical to make sure we can put in place the essential changes needed to protect staff, volunteers and guests yet still offer the arts and cultural entertainment that our community needs now even more than ever.

"We are very grateful for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County's Response-Recovery-Rebuild grant funding."

The fund is still accepting requesting grant applications and will support nonprofit and public sector organizations who provide community services to Chippewa County and are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. Requests for applications can be sent to grants@yourlegacyforever.org. The next round of grant funding is scheduled for June 19.

Community members who want to help financially and are unsure where to turn can direct donations to the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County with the assurance that their donations will go to assist local organizations facing a need due to the impact of COVID-19

Individuals are encouraged to give online at www.yourlegacyforever.org under the "donate" tab to make their charitable contributions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard 'Rick' D. Ruhe
Obituaries

Richard 'Rick' D. Ruhe

Richard “Rick” D. Ruhe, 62, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence after a brief bout with cancer.

+2
Robert C. Goettl
Obituaries

Robert C. Goettl

Robert C. Goettl, 84, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, und…

+2
Sandra West
Obituaries

Sandra West

Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Konecny) West, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, under the wonderful and loving care of the dementia care staff at the…

Rodney 'Rod' Lee Vizer
Obituaries

Rodney 'Rod' Lee Vizer

Rodney “Rod” Lee Vizer, 62, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side Saturday, May 23, 2020, following a c…

Obituaries

Julie M. Dunn

Julie M. Dunn, 73, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, March 28, 2020. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Grace Baptist Chur…

Jean Polzin
Obituaries

Jean Polzin

Jean D. (Lindgren) Polzin, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News