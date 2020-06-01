St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry, Heyde Center receive grants from Community Foundation of Chippewa County

St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry and the Heyde Center for the Arts are the latest local organizations to receive financial help from the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
The Community Foundation of Chippewa County opened its Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund in April to support nonprofits and Chippewa County Communities as they respond to the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
This week St. Francesca Resource Center Food Pantry and the Heyde Center for the Arts received grants totaling $6,200. Thus far $32,200 has been awarded to 13 nonprofits serving Chippewa County through grants from the fund.
"Due to the pandemic, the Heyde Center's earned income (ticket sales, special events, etc.) has ground to a halt and we stay afloat because of the generosity of our supporters," Heyde Center executive director Debra Johnson said in a press release. "This grant is critical to make sure we can put in place the essential changes needed to protect staff, volunteers and guests yet still offer the arts and cultural entertainment that our community needs now even more than ever.
"We are very grateful for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County's Response-Recovery-Rebuild grant funding."
The fund is still accepting requesting grant applications and will support nonprofit and public sector organizations who provide community services to Chippewa County and are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. Requests for applications can be sent to grants@yourlegacyforever.org. The next round of grant funding is scheduled for June 19.
Community members who want to help financially and are unsure where to turn can direct donations to the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County with the assurance that their donations will go to assist local organizations facing a need due to the impact of COVID-19
Individuals are encouraged to give online at www.yourlegacyforever.org under the "donate" tab to make their charitable contributions.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.