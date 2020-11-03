Stand in the Light Memory Choir continues to sing on

Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, now in its fifth season, has found a way in the middle of the pandemic to continue its mission.
The mission uses the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.
The virus has not deterred this dedicated group of people. Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearsals have been held via Zoom since July 23 and will continue until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather.
Support Local Journalism
The SITLM Choir’s fall season will culminate in a virtual showcase event that premieres November 19 at 6:30 p.m .on the choir’s YouTube channel. This free event is open to the public.
To continue its uplifting and important work, Stand In The Light Memory Choir needs help now. To make a financial donation, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org.
The transition to virtual has been accomplished with the help of community partners CoLab, DMi Sound and Pine Hollow Studios, as well as numerous financial donors. There have been additional benefits to the switch from in-person to virtual. Residents of area memory care facilities are able to join rehearsals safely. And their family members from across the country can participate with their loved ones and celebrate the joy of music (a member who recently moved to Colorado is still part of the group).
Where words sometimes fail, music has continued to speak in the middle of a pandemic. For more information visit the Stand in the Light Memory Choir website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.