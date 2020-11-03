Stand in the Light Memory Choir continues to sing on

Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, now in its fifth season, has found a way in the middle of the pandemic to continue its mission.

The mission uses the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.

The virus has not deterred this dedicated group of people. Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearsals have been held via Zoom since July 23 and will continue until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather.

The SITLM Choir’s fall season will culminate in a virtual showcase event that premieres November 19 at 6:30 p.m .on the choir’s YouTube channel. This free event is open to the public.

To continue its uplifting and important work, Stand In The Light Memory Choir needs help now. To make a financial donation, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org.