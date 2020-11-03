 Skip to main content
Stand in the Light Memory Choir continues to sing on
Stand in the Light Memory Choir continues to sing on

The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is continuing to get together virtually to rehearse and perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire, now in its fifth season, has found a way in the middle of the pandemic to continue its mission.

The mission uses the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.

The virus has not deterred this dedicated group of people. Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearsals have been held via Zoom since July 23 and will continue until COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather.

The SITLM Choir’s fall season will culminate in a virtual showcase event that premieres November 19 at 6:30 p.m .on the choir’s YouTube channel. This free event is open to the public.

To continue its uplifting and important work, Stand In The Light Memory Choir needs help now. To make a financial donation, visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org.

The transition to virtual has been accomplished with the help of community partners CoLab, DMi Sound and Pine Hollow Studios, as well as numerous financial donors. There have been additional benefits to the switch from in-person to virtual. Residents of area memory care facilities are able to join rehearsals safely. And their family members from across the country can participate with their loved ones and celebrate the joy of music (a member who recently moved to Colorado is still part of the group).

Where words sometimes fail, music has continued to speak in the middle of a pandemic. For more information visit the Stand in the Light Memory Choir website.

