On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee was hosted by the School District of Thorp and coordinated by CESA 10. Twenty-two students who were the winners of their local spelling bee competed for the right to represent their school at the State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 16 at Mitby Theater on the Madison College campus in Madison.
Autumn Meeker, an eighth-grader from Stanley-Boyd Middle School, was the winner of 2019 Regional Scripps Spelling Bee, correctly spelling misanthropy after 23 rounds of spelling. Taking second place was Eli Rogers, an eighth-grader from Ladysmith Middle School, followed by Rebecca Baier, eighth-grader from St. Peter School in Tilden, and the fourth-place finisher was Andrew Knoff a seventh grader from Granton Middle School.
The 2020 Spelling Bee will be hosted by Autumn Meeker’s home school, Stanley-Boyd Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.