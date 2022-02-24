Stanley Lions Club awarded $5,000 Hometown Pride Grant to renovate community bike trail

The Lions Club, whose efforts focus on strengthening the community they serve, is the latest recipient of a $5,000 grant from Chippewa Valley Energy and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS. This funding will support the Lions Club in bringing a profound and lasting impact across the community.

The Stanley Lions Club has been bridging the community since their chartering in 1946. Each year, they organize and host local events, like the Watermelon Festival, which is complete with a craft and car show, 5k run, games for families, concession stands and more. Through these fundraising events, the Lions Club supports local and regional projects such as scholarships, highway clean ups and food pantry donations. The Lions Club will use the $5,000 Hometown Pride grant to renovate the community bike trail.

“We value being part of such a strong, unique community that rallies together,” Michelle Larson, marketing specialist at Chippewa Valley Energy, said. “We are ecstatic to contribute to an organization that has poured into this community year after year.”

This is the second time Chippewa Valley Energy has honored a community with this grant. The first was given to Mondovi Business Association in February 2021 to support community programming.

Each year, communities like Stanley are nominated and selected through the Hometown Pride grant initiative. This supports cooperatives like Chippewa Valley Energy in honoring what makes their communities special. Now in its fourth year, local organizations across the Cenex footprint will have received $400,000 in grants to support the thriving communities that they call home.

“The Cenex brand is committed to supporting and celebrating what makes communities across America special,” Mimi Berlin, communications manager at CHS, said. “We are proud of Cenex dealers, like Chippewa Valley Energy who are actively involved in supporting and highlighting local organizations, events and change-makers in their community.”

