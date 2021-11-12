Stanley man charged for fifth drunken-driving offense after driving wrong direction

A Stanley man who drove the wrong direction on a one-way street in downtown Chippewa Falls has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Mitchell R. Brown, 43, 15633 360th St., was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Ben Lane released Brown on a signature bond, with an order to not consume alcohol or enter taverns. Brown returns to court Nov. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Brown drive north on Bay Street at 9:55 p.m. Sept. 28. However, Bay Street is a one-way street with traffic flowing south.

The officer pulled over Brown, who smelled of alcohol. The driver failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed a .207 blood-alcohol level — more than twice the legal limit.

Online court records show that Brown was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense after a traffic stop in March 2016.

