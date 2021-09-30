Stanley man charged with possessing child pornography after uploading images to Facebook

A Stanley man has been charged with possessing child pornography after he allegedly uploaded images to a Facebook page.

Jonathan J. Kozak, 33, 204 S. Franklin St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of possessing child pornography. Kozak made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Judge Ben Lane set a return date for Nov. 9.

According to the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation received a cyber tip in December 2020 that Kozak had uploaded a photo of a naked girl, visibly under the age of 18, to a Facebook account. Authorities obtained a search warrant of Kozak's home in August, when he was eventually arrested.

Kozak remains free on a signature bond. As terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with juveniles.

