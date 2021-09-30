 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stanley man charged with possessing child pornography after uploading images to Facebook

  • 0
Chippewa County Courthouse

A Stanley man has been charged with possessing child pornography after he allegedly uploaded images to a Facebook page.

Jonathan J. Kozak, 33, 204 S. Franklin St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of possessing child pornography. Kozak made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Judge Ben Lane set a return date for Nov. 9.

According to the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation received a cyber tip in December 2020 that Kozak had uploaded a photo of a naked girl, visibly under the age of 18, to a Facebook account. Authorities obtained a search warrant of Kozak's home in August, when he was eventually arrested.

Kozak remains free on a signature bond. As terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with juveniles.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News