Stanley man charged with resisting/obstructing an officer after lying about alleged sexual assault

A Stanley man, who is incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail, has been charged after he admitted he made up a story of being sexually assaulted by a woman.

Austin L. Engelke, 19, W11729 Willow Road, has been charged in Chippewa County Court with resisting or obstructing an officer. Engelke is already being held on a $1,000 cash bond. He will return to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed Engelke in the jail, where Engelke told a story of being sexually assaulted by an adult woman in March 2020. However, the officer “noted a bunch of inconsistencies” in Engelke’s statements. Eventually Engelke admitted he had not been assaulted.

“He lied about the sexual assault to help out another inmate, Donald Rusaw,” the complaint states. Engelke added, “that the person he claimed sexually assaulted him was a prior victim of Mr. Rusaw, and that Mr. Rusaw was going to use this information to help him with Mr. Rusaw’s case.”

The complaint doesn’t say if Rusaw explicitly asked Engelke to lie on his behalf.