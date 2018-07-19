A Stanley man who pleaded guilty in January 2018 to felony aggravated battery was sentenced Monday to 10 months in jail and four years of probation.
A woman reported to an officer that Scott W. Kane, 32, forced her to have sex Oct. 9, 2016. Nearly three months later on Dec. 30, the woman said Kane had again forced her into a sexual encounter, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman reportedly told Kane “several times” she did not want to have sex with him. During the second incident, the woman reportedly said she did not resist because he had forced himself on her before and she wasn’t strong enough to get away, according to the complaint.
The aggravated battery charge stemmed from the October 2016 incident.
Three counts of second-degree sexual assault, a charge of suffocation and two counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read in Monday.
Kane, of 305 Washington St., must pay $10,694 in restitution, along with a $1,069 surcharge and $518 in court costs. He cannot drink alcohol or visit bars or taverns.
His jail time was slated to begin 5 p.m. today. Judge James Isaacson granted Kane Huber work release.
If Kane violates his probation, he must serve two years in prison and three years of extended supervision.
He must not have any contact with the victim.