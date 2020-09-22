Stanley Movie Theater reopening this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another storied cinematic landmark in Chippewa County is reopening.

The Stanley Theater in Stanley is reopening Friday after being closed for about six months due to the spread of COVID-19.

This will be the first time Stanley has had access to movies on the big screen since the closure in March, the longest closing in recent memory for the theater.

In a social media post Monday, ownership of the theater said it won’t be fully back to the normal for quite a while for the business, but employees will do what they can to stay open by supplementing their programming with other activities.

“We, the Stanley Movie Theater, are excited to open again. Hollywood is still tentative in providing new releases, so we are doing our best with variety on the screen such as old movies, sports, events, community activities and faith-based movies. Face masks are required for admittance and we will be practicing social distancing thus lessening seating availability. Most movies are first-come, first-serve, unless online registration is specified.”