Stanley Movie Theater reopening this weekend

Another storied cinematic landmark in Chippewa County is reopening.
The Stanley Theater in Stanley is reopening Friday after being closed for about six months due to the spread of COVID-19.
This will be the first time Stanley has had access to movies on the big screen since the closure in March, the longest closing in recent memory for the theater.
In a social media post Monday, ownership of the theater said it won’t be fully back to the normal for quite a while for the business, but employees will do what they can to stay open by supplementing their programming with other activities.
“We, the Stanley Movie Theater, are excited to open again. Hollywood is still tentative in providing new releases, so we are doing our best with variety on the screen such as old movies, sports, events, community activities and faith-based movies. Face masks are required for admittance and we will be practicing social distancing thus lessening seating availability. Most movies are first-come, first-serve, unless online registration is specified.”
Starting Friday, the theater will be showing the recent releases “Trolls World Tour” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” The one-screen theater will also be hosting a stream of the Stanley-Boyd high school football game and hosting a characters extravaganza on Saturday so kids can meet costumed characters.
Tickets will be limited to 65 per screening to ensure social distancing is achieved. In addition to the ticketed films Friday-Sunday, two free showings of the 2020 faith-based movie “I Still Believe,” will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 1, to encourage families and the greater Stanley community to come back out to the movies.
Face masks are required at all showings at the Stanley Theater and interested parties should check to see whether tickets are only available in-person or if an online ticket portal is available as well. Tickets and show times are available on the Stanley Theater website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.