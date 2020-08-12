Stanley native, Wesley Schultze reflects on a decade in the United States Army

A native of Stanley, Wisconsin, is using his military experience to inform the success of his personal and professional life.
Wesley Schultze is a married father of seven who served in the United States Army as an infantryman from 1988 to 1998.
Born and raised in the small town of Stanley, Schultze worked at a local grocery store for three years after graduating from high school before deciding a career in the military was something he wanted to pursue.
A love of country and military glorifying 1980s movies such as Rambo were the inspiration for his enlisting, but Schultze said the reality of military service quickly reached him and changed his life for the better.
“I decided I wanted to do something with my life,” Schultze said. “I didn’t want to work at a grocery store for the rest of my life and I wanted to make a difference. It was nothing like I thought it was going to be. Recruiters do a good job of getting you in there, but the reality is that it’s really hard. It was a different experience than I expected, but I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat. It was the best experience of my life.”
Life in the Army for Schultze was a cavalcade of different duties and tasks, changing daily for the small town Wisconsin native.
During his career he served in Korea, Hawaii, Haiti, Fort Bragg and Desert Storm where he earned a bronze star as an active infantryman. By the end of his career he earned the rank of Airborne and E6 staff sergeant soldier. The various duties Schultze was asked to be responsible for were some the best aspects of service for him.
“You’re doing something different every day,” Schultze said. “If you’re in garrison, you’re cleaning weapons, taking classes or going through inspections. If you’re in the field then you’re doing field exercises, blank fire exercises, live fire exercises and many other things. Getting to do something different every day is what I liked about it.”
Service in the Army was not all personal growth and preparation days for the young soldier, however. Some of his most vivid memories include being sent on a mission to Russia where he and other soldiers were dropped in to secure an area and having to take hundreds of Iraqi prisoners with a handful of fellow soldiers in compact helicopters.
Schultze considered a career in the military before deciding to leave in 1998 due to issues with Bill Clinton’s presidential administration. Between lessening resources for the military in general and inability to advance his career, he decided a civilian career was his next pursuit.
Upon his exit from the Army, Schultze worked in construction for a number of years before working for Nationwide Insurance Co. where he has dedicated the past 16 years of his life. When he isn’t working or raising a family in Concord, North Carolina, Schultze enjoys making and distributing wooden flags as a hobby.
Looking back on his decade-long military career, Schultze said his time in service of his country shaped who he is as a employee, friend, husband and father, and anyone looking to join any branch of the military needs to do it because it is what they need to do in their heart.
“The military taught me accountability and personal responsibility,” Schultze said. “You’ve always got to be looking out for the person on your left and on your right. I think we’re missing a lot of that in today’s day and age. Anyone who is looking to join shouldn’t do it for the money, they should do it for the love of their country. That’s all there is to it.”
