Stanley native, Wesley Schultze reflects on a decade in the United States Army

A native of Stanley, Wisconsin, is using his military experience to inform the success of his personal and professional life.

Wesley Schultze is a married father of seven who served in the United States Army as an infantryman from 1988 to 1998.

Born and raised in the small town of Stanley, Schultze worked at a local grocery store for three years after graduating from high school before deciding a career in the military was something he wanted to pursue.

A love of country and military glorifying 1980s movies such as Rambo were the inspiration for his enlisting, but Schultze said the reality of military service quickly reached him and changed his life for the better.

“I decided I wanted to do something with my life,” Schultze said. “I didn’t want to work at a grocery store for the rest of my life and I wanted to make a difference. It was nothing like I thought it was going to be. Recruiters do a good job of getting you in there, but the reality is that it’s really hard. It was a different experience than I expected, but I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat. It was the best experience of my life.”

Life in the Army for Schultze was a cavalcade of different duties and tasks, changing daily for the small town Wisconsin native.