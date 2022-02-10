Stanley nonprofits awarded grants for work after tornado

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has announced that a total amount of $20,000 in grants from the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund have been awarded to support nonprofits and public charities directly serving the Stanley Community and those impacted by the tornado on December 15, 2021.

The following organizations received funding:

American Red Cross of NW Wisconsin—to support costs related to Stanley tornado response.

City of Stanley Police Department—to purchase a radio tower, antenna, and repeater for future crisis preparedness as a result of the Stanley tornado.

Feed My People—food credit for Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry to assist those in need who were impacted by the Stanley tornado

Fruit of the Vine Food Pantry—to purchase hygiene products for increase needs as a result of the Stanley tornado.

Stanley Area Food Pantry—to purchase food items for those in need who were impacted by the Stanley tornado

Stanley Community Association—to purchase household items for families in need as a result of the Stanley tornado.

The Response Recovery Rebuild Fund was established in April 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and was put in place to serve during future crisis situations in Chippewa County.

The fund has granted $143,160.75 to 36 organizations to support their efforts in serving Chippewa County residents.

Grants have supported food pantries, safe shelter for residents, cleaning and protective supplies, childcare programming, and virtual learning tools. The Response Fund is open at this time and only accepting applications for nonprofit needs due to the Stanley tornado. Applications can be requested by emailing grants@yourlegacyforever.org.

To see a full list of organizations and projects serving Chippewa County that received funding, visit https://www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants/distributions.phtml

