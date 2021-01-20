Stanley resident Shaun A. Ciokiewicz sentenced to three years in prison

A Stanley man accused of assaulting two women in November 2019 at his home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Shaun A. Ciokiewicz, 34, 35075 Highway X, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Other charges of battery, intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping were dismissed.

Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision, with 55 days credit for time already served. Gibbs also ordered Ciokiewicz to pay $1,694 on third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; a jail sentence on that drunken-driving conviction will be concurrent to the prison term.

At the time of the November 2019 incident, Ciokiewicz lived at 830 W. Macomber St. in Chippewa Falls. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to Ciokiewicz’s house on Nov. 22, where an officer observed him fleeing the scene in a car.

Officers interviewed two women who stated Ciokiewicz assaulted them. One woman said he “grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and placed the width of the blade to her neck.” She sustained a superficial cut.