As a proud member of the Independent Cinema Alliance, The Stanley Theater will host its first “Independent Cinema Day” event on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event is part of a nationwide program to encourage moviegoers to support their local independent cinema.
Using the campaign slogan, “Love Local Cinema,” The Stanley Theater is encouraging the local community to attend movies on that day and to share their experience on social media. Guests who attend are asked to take pictures of themselves and post them to their preferred social media channel using the hashtags #lovelocalcinema and #independentcinemaday.
“By going to the movies at an independent cinema,” Cinema operator Theresa Pries said, “people can have a sense of pride knowing the money is going back into their local community, local jobs are being supported, and they are able to enjoy a more authentic movie-going experience than what’s offered by many larger chain cinemas.”
You have free articles remaining.
Formed in 2018, the alliance is a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of independent cinema owners by promoting solutions to film distributors. The Stanley Theater became a member of the organization last year.
“Independent cinemas constitute around 20% of North America’s theatrical box office revenue, and we believe they are a vitally important segment of the industry,” said Bill Campbell, president and CEO of Orpheum Theatre and the association’s cairman. “Our hope is that through this campaign, moviegoers will recognize their personal role to support this vital segment of their local economy.”
To learn more about The Stanley Theater and how to participate in Independent Cinema Day, visit stanleymovietheater.com. To learn more the Independent Cinema Alliance, visit cinemaalliance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.