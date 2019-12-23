One of the most anticipated films ever is now out worldwide, but the force may not be as strong as expected in the Chippewa Valley Star Wars fan base.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is the ninth film in the core Star Wars film franchise and is the culminating film in the Skywalker family storyline of movies.
The film debuted in the Chippewa Valley and around the world Thursday and while it has made massive amounts of money at the worldwide box office, fans are more split than ever on the credentials of the film and whether or not it is a fitting end to the franchise.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the final film in the sequel trilogy of films in the Star Wars saga since 2017 and Justin Thomas, an avid Star Wars fan who attended one of the first screenings Thursday at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls, said “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” was a fitting end to one of the biggest film franchises of all-time.
“I really liked it and had a good time,” Thomas said. “I’m not the biggest fan in the world of the last movie, but this one gave me everything I wanted in a conclusion to the series. I don’t think the movie is for everyone, but I don’t think there is any version of this movie they could’ve made that would have satisfied everyone. I just think if people manage their expectations they will find some things in it they will like.”
So far film is proving to be a divisive one among movie goers and critics alike. After the film’s opening weekend it received a positive rating from 56 percent of critics on popular film review website Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7/10 on fan review website iMDB, showing viewers are almost split.
A few popular criticisms of the film include retrofitting of some of the movie’s plotlines, having too many plotlines in one film and having an inconsistent tone to the previous two film’s in the trilogy, 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Ashley Wilder, who attended the first screening in Chippewa Falls Thursday, said she wasn’t very impressed with the film and left the theater disappointed.
“I wanted to like this movie, I really did, but it just wasn’t what I was looking for,” Wilder said. “It felt like they didn’t have any idea of how to end this trilogy so they just threw everything and the kitchen sink at us in hopes we’d walk away happy. It didn’t work and I’m pretty underwhelmed.”
The moving earned the least at the domestic box office of the three new films in the franchise — about $175 million in total. While this is a massive take by average movie standards, it is the only film of the three to earn less than $200 million in its opening weekend of the release.
Despite the lower-than-expected box office take, every screening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” was sold out on opening night. And while attendee Mark Long didn’t love the film, he is thankful to have seen it in a full theater with his friends.
“It wasn’t the greatest thing in the world, but it certainly was a spectacle I’ll remember,” Long said. “There is something to be said about seeing a movie like this on the big screen, so I’m glad we came. I don’t think I’ll watch it again any time soon, but I’m glad we came. It was made for somebody, just not me.”
