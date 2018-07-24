MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker is announcing that $20,000 in disaster relief grants will be available to help victims of this month’s natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority grants will be available to provide emergency housing assistance to residents who lost their home due to the explosion and fire.
Volunteer Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr died in the July 10 explosion that destroyed six businesses and one home, including the bar he owned with his wife, the Barr House.
According to WHEDA, 34 families would be eligible for the grants. Of those 34, nine families have found affordable long-term housing. That means 25 families would qualify immediately for the housing assistance.
Walker says the grants are another way to help the Sun Prairie community recover. Walker declared the area a state of emergency on July 20.
Details on the explosion are still being released.
