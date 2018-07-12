Chippewa County residents may see more airplanes in the sky Friday as the Wisconsin State Patrol works to enforce speed limits with high-flying technology.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the state patrol will be using aircraft and ground-based officers to monitor speed limits and enforce traffic laws along Highway 29 in Chippewa County.
The pilots of the planes will notify troopers on the ground of any drivers going over or under the speed limit or being aggressive in their driving technique. According to the DOT, the pilots use a timing device called VASCAR to monitor the speeds. Highway markings help determine locations for the troopers.
As tourists and residents alike make their way north through the county for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and Rock Fest, Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Division Capt. Nick Wanink warned motorists against unsafe traffic during a busy summer traveling weekend.
“We’re reminding all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed, be patient and alert every time they travel,” Wanink said in the press release.
Federal funding is used in most state patrol missions for traffic safety enforcement, the DOT stated in its release, adding that data — including citations, crash reports and related information — is used to determine enforcement needs.
The DOT also updates motorists of upcoming patrols and efforts through its Facebook and Twitter pages.
