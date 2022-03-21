State reports 79 COVID-19 deaths between Thursday and Friday

The state’s Department of Health Services reported another 79 COVID-19-related deaths between Thursday and Friday, including one in Clark County.

The state agency did not release numbers on Thursday.

With the latest death totals, the state has now reported 12,503 confirmed deaths from virus-related symptoms, including 1,034 across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.

However, the state’s seven-day average of new cases is now 338 daily, DHS reports. Also, the state’s vaccination rate inched up 0.1% for the first time in two weeks; roughly 64.1% of all Wisconsin residents now have received at least one dose.

Clark County has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state at 37.9% with at least one dose, and one of the highest death rates, with an average of 345 people dying from the virus for every 100,000 county residents. Only Rusk County (381 deaths per 100,000 residents) has a higher fatality rate in western Wisconsin; Rusk County has the third-lowest vaccination rate in the state.