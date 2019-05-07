Some Chippewa County residents can expect to see loud, low-flying planes as the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection works to push back gypsy moth populations.
As soon as mid-May, planes may be seen as early sunrise spraying in areas of western Wisconsin where gypsy moth populations are low or beginning to build, in an attempt to slow their spread.
There are three sites planned to be sprayed in Chippewa County, two in the Town of Howard and one in the Town of Lake Holcombe.
In addition to Chippewa County, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iowa, Grant, Green, La Crosse, Lafayette, Pepin, Vernon and Washburn counties will also be getting some treatment.
According to the DATCP, they are expected to begin in southern Wisconsin in mid-May and end in northern Wisconsin during July.
The moths, a non-native pest, defoliate many kinds of trees and plants during their caterpillar stage, causing stress and potentially tree death and their harmful effects include the cost of removing dead trees and potential loss of property value.
They can also bother people by shedding their skins several times as they feed, and these bristly skins can irritate eyes, skin and the respiratory system.
Christopher Foelker, gypsy moth program manager for the DATCP, said in their announcement of the schedule and moth treatment that where the gypsy moth is well established in eastern North America, it has been a periodic public nuisance and damaging forestry pest.
“These aerial treatments are the most efficient and effective method to delay the impacts associated with gypsy moth outbreaks,” Foelker said.
They will be spraying Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), targeting gypsy moth caterpillars.
According to the DATCP, Btk is a naturally-occurring soil bacteria that kills gypsy moth caterpillars feeding on canopy foliage. Btk is not toxic to people, bees, pets or other animals. However, some people with severe allergies may wish to stay indoors during nearby treatment applications.
They also noted that Btk is used in certified organic food production.
Spraying will begin as caterpillars hatch, and requires good weather for spraying, so calm, with no precipitation and high humidity.
Planes may start applying as early as 5 a.m., flying just above treetops over treatment sites, and continue until finished with the day’s plan or as long as weather conditions remain favorable.
Spraying may last into the late morning or afternoon and may be done on weekends.
In a second phase, starting in late June to early July, planes will spray an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor containing gypsy moth pheromone, targeting adult male moths in certain areas.
It inhibits the adult male gypsy moth’s ability to locate females, preventing breeding.
