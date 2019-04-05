Chippewa County is planning to test its tornado sirens twice at the end of next week.
Wisconsin’s Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 8 to 13, and the county’s outdoor warning sirens will be sounded countywide at 1:45 p.m. ad 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
The siren tests give schools, businesses, families and individuals two opportunities to test their emergency plans during the statewide tornado drills.
According to the county, the drills are part of the annual spring severe weather campaign to encourage everyone in Wisconsin to be ready for possible tornados and severe weather.
As part of the statewide exercise, Gov. Tony Ever’s office is working with the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to issue mock emergency warnings.
The April 11 drill is scheduled to begin with a mock tornado watch at 1 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Emergency Management.
Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA Weather Radios and many communities will sound their tornado sirens to test their emergency severe weather plans.
The later tornado siren at 6:45 p.m. will give families at home and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.
According to the NWS, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually.
However, in 2018 they confirmed 33 tornadoes in the state which included 19 tornadoes on Aug. 28, the second largest August tornado outbreak in Wisconsin's weather history.
One of those tornadoes near Brownsville in Dodge County had winds near 125 miles per hour, the strongest of the year.
According to the NWS’s recorded data, Chippewa County has had 39 recorded tornado events since they’ve been keeping track, with no deaths or injuries reported as a result, and none were recorded in 2018.
According to the press release, the tornado drill will take place even if the sky is cloudy, dark or rainy.
However, if actual severe storms are expected in the state on Thursday, April 11, the tornado drills will be postponed until Friday, April 12 with the same times. If severe storms continue Friday, the drills will be cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.