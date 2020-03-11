STEAM lab opens at Chippewa Falls senior high school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to showcasing the new facilities in the STEAM lab, the open house Tuesday saw more than a dozen local manufacturing and technology businesses flock to the lab to discuss opportunities at their companies and how students at Chi-Hi can get involved and build a career.

Various technological demonstrations were also held by these businesses to help invigorate the students on the possibilities in technology-related careers.

Adam Duncan, father of two high schoolers at Chi-Hi, said having the new facility at Chi-Hi is a big step in the right direction for preparing students for their eventual careers.

“Seeing so many kids interested in their futures is really cool to see," Duncan said. “Some of them might not have ever thought about a career in any of these areas, so to see them get this opportunity to explore them is great to see.”

In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.

The STEAM lab is attached to this referendum and construction began on the lab in May 2019 and recently wrapped up.