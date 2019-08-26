A local business with decades of history just received a facelift.
Steve’s Car Wash has been washing vehicles in downtown Chippewa Falls since 1965 and decades of work has caused the building to show quite a few signs of wear over the years.
Co-owners Mike Peterson and Troy Terhark have manned the location for the past eight years and recently reinvested in the business by upgrading almost every aspect of the location.
The location now features an entirely new parking lot, a state-of-the-art in-floor heating system, all new cement throughout the occasion, the backside of the building was redone as the place has a long history of heavy use and one of the washing bays was raised to accommodate larger vehicles such as campers, a feature Peterson said the business is particularly proud of.
“There was nothing like this, and there is nothing right now like this in the entire Chippewa Valley,” Peterson said. “This is the only one around. For now we are the only option for a bay this tall, so we’re pretty proud of it.”
A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce was held Friday afternoon at the updated location featuring prominent community members, employees of Steve’s Car Wash and their families.
Peterson said the people who bring their vehicles in and the community in general has been the reason why the business has sustained such a long history of washing the cars, trucks and automobiles Chippewa Valley residents utilize every day.
“We have a wonderful clientele here,” Peterson said. “People are very loyal to our car wash. It’s kind of a homie place and some people have been coming here to get their car washed their whole life. We are very lucky to be here. The community’s support doesn’t go unappreciated and we are hoping to be here for a long time.”
With an updated Steve’s Car Wash receiving a ribbon cutting ceremony, it is evident Chippewa Falls’ businesses are continuing to evolve and thrive. Similar ribbon-cutting ceremonies scheduled in the area over the next few weeks for local businesses opening and expanding include L&S Electric, Midwest Chiropractic Neurology, B’uitful Kids Learning Center and U-Haul.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the trend of new businesses being celebrated and highlighted shows the city is thriving and businesses are able to establish themselves in the area.
“I think this is great,” Hoffman said. “It’s another addition to the community and we are very fortunate to have a lot of businesses who have invested and reinvested in this community. It shows they have confidence in the community and they know they’ll see a return on their investment.”
