Steven Lindberg, vice chair of administration, Mayo Clinic Health System, to retire

Steven Lindberg, vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System, will retire in early 2021, the culmination of a 31-year career in administration at Mayo Clinic Health System.

“I’ve been truly fortunate to have had a 31-year career at Mayo, working with wonderful colleagues,” Lindberg says.

Lindberg began his career in 1990, when he joined the administration team at Red Cedar Medical Center in Menomonie. Under his leadership, Red Cedar Medical Center joined Mayo Clinic Health System in 1995, going on to grow from 15 physicians to more than 40 physicians and 25 advanced-practice providers.

Lindberg also oversaw several expansion projects, including a four-story hospital/clinic addition; a new clinic in Glenwood City; new Family Birth Suites; and renovations and expansions of the Rehabilitation Department, Urgent Care and Emergency departments, and, most recently, Radiology and Surgery departments.

During his tenure, Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Menomonie earned several Top 20 and Top 100 awards recognizing high performance in quality, safety, service and financial performance, in addition to being recognized as a five-star facility by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.