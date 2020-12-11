Stillson Elementary School receives $23,539 in PPE reimbursement funds

An area elementary school received two pieces of good news Friday morning.
Stillson Elementary School in Lafayette received a check for $23,539 from the Town of Lafayette as part of the CARES act. The funds will be used to reimburse the school for the personal protection equipment (PPE) such as face masks, Styrofoam for students’ lunches and upgraded custodial staff equipment to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Chippewa County.
Carol Wilczek, Stillson Elementary School principal, said having the reimbursed funds came at a fabulous time as elementary school students prepare to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4.
“This is great, because to have the kids stay in school and not go virtual is our goal,” Wilczek said. “We want to keep our buildings as clean as possible, so we’re very appreciative and grateful for getting more PPE and for the school district to be reimbursed as a whole.
David Staber, Town of Lafayette board chair, said being able to give back to Stillson Elementary School during its first year in a new building is satisfying and something he is thankful for during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that this will help out everybody,” Staber said. “Getting the kids back in school is great for all of the residents of Lafayette. Thankfully we were able to fund both of Stillson’s requests in full and we’re grateful we were able to do that.”
The check presentation at Stillson Elementary School attended by Chippewa Falls school board members, members of the Lafayette town board and Stillson staff comes on the heels of the announcement of elementary school students in the district returning to in-person learning on Jan. 4. pending any future spikes in COVID-19 numbers.
The elementary schools will utilize four in-person learning four days a week from Monday-Thursday and Friday will be used as a hybrid day in which students will primarily be without an instructor present. The area middle and high schools will remain virtual throughout most of January, with the situation being reassessed by the school board on Friday, Jan. 8.
Jeff Holmes, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent, said the community is concerned about a potential spike in coronavirus rates during the holiday season. In order to prevent this and keep schools open, Holmes said the best thing to do is limit the amount of interactions you have during the holiday season.
“I understand the want and desire to congregate during the course of all of this,” Holmes said. “But I do need for people to be discretionary. I’m not the type of person to tell people how to live, but given everything we’ve learned over the course of all of this is common sense needs to be used in that regard. We all need to limit the amount of contacts that we make.”
Time Capsule: Take a trip back in Chippewa County
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St. Chippewa Falls, has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy. Here are some of the recent stories.
This undated photo shows the John Geiger barn under construction near Stanley, Wisconsin. The barn was built by local carpenter, Frank Koepl, …
Miss Carrie Meinen was born July 12, 1880, to John and Mary (Benisch) Meinen, early settlers of Tilden. She originally pursued a vocation to t…
Walter J. LaCour was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank “Frenchy” LaCour on October 27, 1919, in Brush Prairie, near Bloomer, WI. He graduated from th…
The Sheeley House, a well-known landmark and beautiful example of Italianate Revival architecture, is located at 236 West River Street in Chip…
In the 1920s, the Chippewa Candy Co. built a modern factory building at 210 E. Columbia St. It was designed especially “to meet every requirem…
Time Capsule: The Bridge O’ The Pines (aka the Rumbly Bridge) Opens in Irvine Park on October 21, 1913
This 1940s view of Bridge Street has many features that look still look very familiar today. In the upper left, you can see the Hotel Northern…
The old and the new County Trunk Highway S merge at the back gate of Irvine Park. The former County road which crossed at “Burnt Bridge” will …
This vintage postcard shows the Northern States Power Company Chippewa Falls Dam and Hydro Plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chipp…
This vintage postcard shows an early image of the Stanley, Wisconsin, Soo Line Railroad Depot. The building still stands but is not occupied.
This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden …
Today was moving day at the Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the transfer of books, desks and equipment to the new educational institutio…
Teach Adelaide Nussle stands in a classroom with her students at the Chippewa Falls First Ward School in 1910.
The spacious Chippewa Falls High, built in 1906 on the hill above Cedar and Bay Streets, witnessed many students pass through its doors. A voc…
