Stillson Elementary School receives $23,539 in PPE reimbursement funds

The check presentation at Stillson Elementary School attended by Chippewa Falls school board members, members of the Lafayette town board and Stillson staff comes on the heels of the announcement of elementary school students in the district returning to in-person learning on Jan. 4. pending any future spikes in COVID-19 numbers.

The elementary schools will utilize four in-person learning four days a week from Monday-Thursday and Friday will be used as a hybrid day in which students will primarily be without an instructor present. The area middle and high schools will remain virtual throughout most of January, with the situation being reassessed by the school board on Friday, Jan. 8.

Jeff Holmes, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District superintendent, said the community is concerned about a potential spike in coronavirus rates during the holiday season. In order to prevent this and keep schools open, Holmes said the best thing to do is limit the amount of interactions you have during the holiday season.