Stone Lake woman charged with 8th OWI and bail jumping

A Stone Lake woman has been charged with OWI-8th offense and bail jumping after she was arrested Tuesday in Chippewa Falls for driving with drugs in her system.

Deanna R. Coon, 47, was charged in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane ordered her held on a $1,500 cash bond, and set a return date for next Tuesday. If she posts bond, she cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Coon driving very slowly, roughly 10 mph, on N. Main St. at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday. Her vehicle also crossed fog and center lines multiple times.

Coon failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and was arrested. During a search of her vehicle, the officer found meth.

Once she was arrested, Coon began “thrashing around in the back seat” of the squad car and hit her head several times.

Court records show Coon was convicted of her seventh driving under the influence offense in Sawyer County Court in 2012. When she was arrested, she was on a requirement of absolute sobriety as terms of her bond in a recent Sawyer County matter.

