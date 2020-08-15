Stories of Honor: Shaver showed heroism during WWII

In 1939, George E. Shaver was a 21-year-old student working at the Kinney Shoe Company in Eau Claire and attending Eau Claire State Teachers College.
However, his life underwent a dramatic change during World War II, including being wounded and captured during the Battle of the Bulge.
Although he had re-enrolled at the college in the fall of 1940, he withdrew in October to join the 32nd Wisconsin NG Infantry Division.
The unit was mobilizing with the anticipation the United States would enter the war. The division was activated that October and the soldiers began a six-day motor march to Camp Beauregard, La., where they began technical and tactical training.
Shaver was assigned to the 126th Field Artillery Battalion, comprised mostly of men from the Eau Claire area. He became a first sergeant in January 1941 when the division moved to Camp Livingston, La.
That December, the United States declared it was at war in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
After two months, the 32nd Division departed for service in New Guinea, but Shaver remained stateside to attend Officer Training School. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Sheehy, in January 1942.
Within two months, Marjorie returned to Chippewa Falls while George completed the five-month Officer Candidate School training. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant of Artillery.
During the summer of 1942, he was assigned to the 9th Armored Division mobilizing at nearby Ft. Riley, Kansas. The division was on alert for deployment to the European Theater.
Marjorie joined George in Kansas in 1942, where a year later, the couple’s first son, Michael, was born. But Marjorie and Michael had to return to Chippewa Falls when George’s departure loomed.
Shaver shipped out with the 9th Armored Division in early September 1944 on board the Queen Mary en route to England. The unit participated briefly in an operation designed to deceive the Germans about impending landings in Northern France, but he didn’t land in Normandy until late September 1944.
The 9th Armored Division was initially assigned to Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army. As an inexperienced unit, it was initially deployed in reserve behind veteran front-line units in the Ardennes Forest, an area of dense forest that was considered to be “quiet.”
However, Germany launched the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes that winter in an attempt to force the Allies into peace negotiations. They took the Allies totally by surprise and overwhelmed U.S. forces in that zone.
At that time, George was serving as a reconnaissance officer for an armored artillery battalion positioned four miles west of Bastogne, Belgium.
During the fighting, George is reported to have sustained shrapnel wounds and was captured Dec. 21, 1944. He and the other Allied prisoners were marched 185 miles from Belgium through Luxembourg to Germany.
The prisoners were taken to Stalag II-A Neubrandenburg, a prison camp in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in northern Germany.
The 1,500 soldiers were herded into overcrowded boxcars, where they remained for almost six days without food or water. They survived on snow scraped from the tops of the boxcars.
Little is known of George’s activities in Stalag II-A except that he came in contact with a Catholic chaplain and fellow prisoner-of-war who he credited with his later conversion to Catholicism.
“I met Father Frank Sampson briefly in 1955-56 when he spoke (probably recruiting chaplains) at St John’s University in Collegeville Minn., where Dad taught in the ROTC Department,” said George’s son, Michael. “He visited our home where he and Dad reminisced for several hours one evening. Being only about nine years old then, I had no idea who he was and have only vague recollections of the conversation, but I learned later that he was probably the most famous highly decorated chaplain in the U.S. Army and went on to serve as chief of chaplains and promoted to two-star general.”
News of the German offensive in the Ardennes reached George’s family shortly after the assault began and his wife learned shortly after Christmas her husband was listed as “missing in action” and later “presumed dead.”
“However, within the space of a week word arrived by urgent telegram that he had been located and identified by the Red Cross as a POW,” Michael said. “Later that spring, Marge received mail from her husband reassuring her of his health and requesting food packages. In late April, Lt. Shaver and the other prisoners were moved, marching west from Stalag II A to escape Russian forces that were advancing from the east. They eventually encountered and were repatriated by British forces advancing from the west in early May just days before the German surrender on 8 May.”
George arrived in New York in early June. He alerted his wife he would be passing through Chippewa Falls on a troop train en route to Ft. Snelling, Minnesota, where they would be debriefed and eventually released for rest and recuperation leave. George and Marge were able to have a brief reunion before he continued on to Ft. Snelling for two weeks.
George requested to stay on active duty and his orders were to return to Ft. Sill, Okla. where he was to attend the Artillery Officers Advance Course.
His continued service included combat and occupation duty in Korea, an assignment to Continental Army Command at Ft. Monroe, Va., and finally assignment to the ROTC Department at St John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota.
He retired from military service in 1960 and moved to Avon, Minnesota, where he died in 1994.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.