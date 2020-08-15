Stories of Honor: Shaver showed heroism during WWII

During the fighting, George is reported to have sustained shrapnel wounds and was captured Dec. 21, 1944. He and the other Allied prisoners were marched 185 miles from Belgium through Luxembourg to Germany.

The prisoners were taken to Stalag II-A Neubrandenburg, a prison camp in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, in northern Germany.

The 1,500 soldiers were herded into overcrowded boxcars, where they remained for almost six days without food or water. They survived on snow scraped from the tops of the boxcars.

Little is known of George’s activities in Stalag II-A except that he came in contact with a Catholic chaplain and fellow prisoner-of-war who he credited with his later conversion to Catholicism.

“I met Father Frank Sampson briefly in 1955-56 when he spoke (probably recruiting chaplains) at St John’s University in Collegeville Minn., where Dad taught in the ROTC Department,” said George’s son, Michael. “He visited our home where he and Dad reminisced for several hours one evening. Being only about nine years old then, I had no idea who he was and have only vague recollections of the conversation, but I learned later that he was probably the most famous highly decorated chaplain in the U.S. Army and went on to serve as chief of chaplains and promoted to two-star general.”