Stories of hope: Luong Huynh

Dear Valued Customer,

I am sorry to hear that you have been sheltered in your home for the last eight-eight days. I understand how frustrating this experience must be for you. Please know that we value your time and will be forwarding all concerns to the appropriate departments.

As for your primary issue, rest assured that your country is not defective and that is simply an older, out-of-production model that, from time to time, will need upgrading to process the heavy data loads of current events.

To alleviate your performances issues, I would highly suggest the following:

Hard reboot your social contract

Defrag your most vulnerable communities and populations

Install an up-to-date public health care program (detailed instruction can be found at socialsafey.nets)

I appreciate you making us aware of your concerns and please feel free to reach out again if your problems persist.

Sincerely,

Luong Huynh

Customer Service Representative

Luong Huynh lives in Eau Claire and works in disaster response for a national nonprofit. In his time off, Luong is a freelance event photographer and regular contributor to Volume One. This short story is an excerpt from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press book “Hope Is the Thing: Wisconsinites on Perseverance in a Pandemic by BJ Hollars”.

