Storm damages camp, but won’t deter summer fun

The storms cycling through the Chippewa Valley this past week have residents on high alert. Last weekend, however, it was nothing but sunshine as volunteers gathered at the Wisconsin Farmers Union's Kamp Kenwood to tidy up damage from a tornado that hit on Dec. 15, 2021.

On May 7, volunteers from the Chippewa County 4-H and Wisconsin Farmers Union took part in a camp clean-up day, repurposing fallen trees as benches and landscape timbers, utilizing the ample wood chip supply to improve trails and helping with general maintenance projects.

According to the National Weather Service offices in the Twin Cities and La Crosse, the Dec. 15 storms produced nine tornadoes in west-central Wisconsin. With wind speeds of up to 85 mph, the tornado that struck Kamp Kenwood traveled nearly six miles, starting in the Town of Lafayette and crossing Hwy. 29 as it traveled along the east side of Lake Wissota.

Now confirmed as an EF0, the tornado brought down towering pines, though it thankfully did no structural damage at the camp. The historic lodge, built with the donated labor and funds of Farmers Union members, remains standing. The building is a popular venue for weddings in the Chippewa Valley and opens its doors to hundreds of youth campers each summer.

The high winds did uproot a number of trees, though. The mess remaining in the tornado’s wake has left Brad Henderson, WFU facilities manager, with plenty on his to-do list as he prepares for summer, when activity at the camp ramps up with youth camps and venue rentals.

“We have been focusing on revitalizing the camp after nearly 100 trees came down,” Henderson said. “We’re working on replacing the soil and rock where the tree stumps were removed, and transplanting trees from elsewhere on the property. I’m really grateful for the volunteers who have taken the time to pitch in with clean-up efforts. The clock is ticking to have it shipshape for the summer camp season.”

About Kamp Kenwood

Kamp Kenwood is owned by Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization that is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors and civic engagement. Composed of farmers and allies with shared values, the statewide organization advocates for economic and environmental justice and rural revitalization.

WFU’s state headquarters is on Spring Street in Chippewa Falls; the organization recently announced the purchase of the former Chippewa Valley Mercantile building, which faces Riverfront Park, noting plans to use the building to revitalize the area and the local food scene.

Farmers Union Camps started in the 1930s when the organization developed leadership and cooperative training, believing that education was the cornerstone of a better future for rural communities. In the 1940s, WFU President Ken Hones advocated for a Farmers Union-owned summer camp where youth could come together to have fun and learn. Named after the visionary who inspired this work, WFU Kamp Kenwood’s 23 acres feature rustic cabins, hiking trails, a sandy beach and a dining/activities lodge.

The Farmers Union Camp program focuses on cooperatives, family farms, sustainability, leadership, conservation, rural communities, social justice and civic engagement.

“For over 85 years, Farmers Union Camps have focused on leadership development with a cooperative approach,” said Cathy Statz, WFU education director. “Youth learn about the cooperative principles and the benefits of cooperatives to Wisconsin’s family farmers and communities.”

Campers create their own Camp Co-op Store, elect a board of directors, buy shares and receive patronage dividends. They also enjoy traditional summer camp activities like swimming, sports, arts and crafts, hiking and campfires.

Camp sessions are open to ages 7-17 and available June through August.

The camps are American Camp Association accredited and supported by the CHS Foundation and Organic Valley. Learn about the camp and summer staff job opportunities at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/youth-camp.

