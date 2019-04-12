Chippewa County will be hosting two free storm spotting classes at the end of the month.
The first is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the Chippewa County Courthouse lower level, room 003.
These sessions are free and open to the general public, with no pre-registration.
A National Weather Service meteorologist from their Chanhassen, Minn., office will be presenting information regarding tornados and severe storms.
Participants will come away with a better understanding of how severe weather forms and how to identify weather fronts, wall clouds, funnels and other cloud formations.
Dennis Brown, Chippewa County Emergency Management Director, said the presenters use pictures of local weather and surroundings to make the information as relevant as possible.
“So it’s kind of nice ... it’s more local,” Brown said.
The presentations promote awareness of weather types and conditions, as well as how they can change into more severe weather.
“It’s just to promote awareness,” Brown said.
Getting the public more interested in spotting weather can also help the NWS identify severe weather more quickly.
The organization established SKYWARN, a volunteer program for spotting weather, with partner organizations, and also offers training for a more involved role in storm spotting.
The program uses 350,000 and 400,000 trained volunteer severe weather spotters to provide timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS, since the program was established in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has made their warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods more timely and accurate.
The free training for reporting includes learning the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety.
The NWS also offers an online training, which may then have to be combined with local training, and encourages interested citizens to become involved.
