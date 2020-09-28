Stout construction team builds a winner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If four University of Wisconsin-Stout construction majors someday are asked to plan a six-story, 300,000-square-foot building with underground parking, they should be able to jump right in.

The students recently were in a national competition for the construction planning of such a building, a new federal courthouse being built in Nashville, Tenn.

The annual Associated Builders and Contractors contest asked student teams to submit a detailed proposal for the entire project, including demolition, site development, parking, project management, safety, quality control and more.

“This competition encapsulates everything we learned in school and threw it together in one big project,” said Ryan Arts, a senior from Kaukauna who will graduate in May.

The other team members were Alex Blake, a senior from St. Paul; Vinnie Lien, a junior from Chippewa Falls; and Bronson Roshell, a senior from Chippewa Falls. They are members of the university’s Student Construction Association.

“We had never worked on a building that size. We put in a lot of late nights,” Arts said. “This is the most relevant field experience you’ll have, short of being in the actually industry. Each of us has had a co-op too, and we took that experience and applied it.”