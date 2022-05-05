String Theory Studio honored with Diversity & Inclusion Award at Wisconsin Main Street Awards

Chippewa Falls Main Street was recognized for its outstanding downtown revitalization efforts at the 31st Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held in downtown Fond du Lac on April 22.

String Theory Studio took top honors in the Diversity & Inclusion Award at the event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The awards ceremony recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities around the state in 2021.

“WEDC congratulates String Theory Studio for its outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend Katie & Brit Bushman, owners of String Theory Studio, for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”

“From our business' conception we knew we wanted to make it our goal to create a place for all community members to feel safe and represented,” said co-owner Katie Bushland. “We love our town, and we feel passionate about increasing visible safe spaces and representation for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC members of our community. When we opened our doors we focused on finding vendors, products, and events that fostered a sense of representation and connection”.

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets the state's historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities and 83 Connect Communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,000 new businesses and more than 16,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $2.5 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.

During fiscal year 2021, despite suffering one of the most dramatic economic declines in recent history, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 357 net new jobs and 134 net new businesses in the state. Nearly 25,000 volunteer hours were dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities around the state.

Chippewa Falls Main Street has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 1989.

