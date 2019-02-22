Chippewa Valley Technical College’s annual Manufacturing Show will be the backdrop for a “signing day” for area high school students headed for careers in advanced manufacturing.
The 2019 show from 3 to 7 p.m. March 7 at CVTC’s Manufacturing Education Center at 2320 Alpine Road, Eau Claire will also include many of its regular features, including a robotics competitions for area high school teams and hands-on activities for visitors to experience the world of modern manufacturing.
Manufacturing presents tremendous opportunities for top-paying careers for people with the right training. At the signing day event to take place earlier in the day, several students from area high schools will sign statements on their commitment to receive that training through one of CVTC’s manufacturing programs and embark on a career in advanced manufacturing.
Another new feature this year is the scavenger hunt. Exposure to careers in advanced manufacturing is imperative to a future workforce and this activity will help younger visitors engage in a more meaningful and age-appropriate way. Participants will be entered for a chance to win a VEX robot and Coding robot.
At the Manufacturing Show, people will be able to talk with faculty and students from CVTC’s manufacturing and engineering programs: Automation Engineering Technology, Industrial Mechanic, Industrial Mechanical Technician, Machine Tooling Technics, Manufacturing Engineering Technologist, Mechanical Design, Welding and Welding Fabrication.
Through tours of the program areas and visits to tables set up by about 50 manufacturers, visitors will experience the world of modern manufacturing, which utilizes advanced technology and automation. The visiting manufacturers will be setting up a career fair earlier in the day, talking to CVTC students about jobs available at their facilities.
“We have a great diversity of manufacturing companies in the Chippewa Valley, many of them using cutting-edge technology,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “Attendees can learn more about these companies and how CVTC prepares workers for lucrative careers in manufacturing.”
Manufacturing Show attendees will be able to see student-built robotic machines, such as an entirely automated rock band; watch a 5-axis unit that can cut a metal part at various angles without having to reset the part; or see an object designed on a computer become reality through a 3D printer.
Also on display will be a simulated manufacturing center with robotic equipment. CVTC’s Mobile Manufacturing Lab, which brings advanced equipment and curriculum directly to area high schools, will be open for tours. Visitors will be able to try their hand at welding in the welding lab, and see equipment like a water jet that uses streams of water to cut metal in precise detail.
Back this year will be a competition between area high school robotics clubs. The students will take part in the Vex IQ Challenge, in which robots they build will complete a series of tasks on a pre-set field.
For more information, go to cvtc.edu/mfgshow.
